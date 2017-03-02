Niagara Wine Trail’s 15th Anniversary Celebration

VINO AT THE CASINO

8315 Park Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

SATURDAY APRIL 8th

11am – 3pm & 4pm-8pm

Join the Celebration!

Wine tastings and sales at the Batavia Downs & Hotel to celebrate the Niagara Wine Trail’s 15th anniversary.

Choose either the lunch (11am-3pm) OR dinner (4pm-8pm) session.

Limited tickets available per session!

Each Ticket Includes:

– Wine samples from 15 participating wineries during a session.

– A keepsake wine glass.

– $10 Free Play from Batavia Downs

– Coupons for discounts on wine purchases.

– A Sandwich and Soft Drink

– Wine Purchase Check Service



