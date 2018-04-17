Experience Psychic Fair

@ Del Lago Resort & Casino

Sat April 21st from 12-8pm

Sun April 22nd from 12-7pm

Absorb the positive energy of WNY’s Experience Psychic In Waterloo, NY at Casino Del Lago the Finger Lakes newest resort and casino. Sat April 21 and 22. Sat 12-8 and Sun 12-7 -You need not be 21 to attend. All are welcome. This WNY’s longest running Psychic Event-Don’t Miss it!!

Weekend Admission is only$10. Bring a friend and get a coupon for Del Lago’s Amazing Buffet….buy one get one free! Also free lectures throughout the weekend. Also sign up for a Players Card and take a chance to get UP TO $500 in free play in the Casino.

If you have questions about romance, career, travel, money or more, Experience Psychic Fair is where you’ll want to be. Enjoy a reading from some of the country’s most renowned psychics, mediums and tarot card readers.

Uncertain about your future? These readers will amaze you with their insights!

After your reading, get a full color photo of your aura and check out the huge display of hand-crafted jewelry, gemstones, crystals and more. Also enjoy the free lectures offered throughout the weekend.