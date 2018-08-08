On The Air:
Fashion First: Fall 2018 Three trends to consider

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
  
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, June 31st, 2018 

Smocked tops had their moment in the sun this summer. Now we’re moving on to their sartorial sibling: ruching.  this subtle, scrunched-up detail can really dress up a monochromatic garment.
 
All over Animal print will never go away for long….this pattern goes into the fashion closet from time to time only to come out again when you least expect it!!!
#1 Fall color…magenta, just wear the correct hue for you!!!
 
live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!
 
Joan E. Lincoln

