Fashion First: Fall Fashion Staple

Leggings and Tights are very similar in that they are skin-tight garments that cover the legs and sometimes the waist. Leggings are much thicker, footless, and can sometimes be worn like pants. Tights are somewhat sheer, cover the foot, and must be worn under another garment. Got it???

There seems to be some major confusion for a lot of women which to wear and how to wear their favorite garment properly. If you are NOT exercising then the Legging can be worn with a longer tailored blouse/top or blazer or duster style sweater. Many women forget to understand the importance of taking a rear view of their selected outfit to determine if all the layers are blending and doing their assigned “fashion job”. There are many faux paus occurring daily now that leggings and tights have joined the sweater weather season.

Remember to pair your legging street fashion with the ever popular 'bootie". High, Low, Chunky or Athletic, whatever your choice in Fall footwear it's the "look" of the Fall season.