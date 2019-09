The Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair

Genesee Country Village & Museum

October 5, 2019 to October 6, 2019

Celebrate the bountiful Western NY harvest as the village shines in its finest fall colors! From livestock shows to cooking competitions, there will be non-stop activities all weekend long, in the tradition of the country fairs of days gone by. Shop the merchant tents, eat your way through everything from apples to strudel, and catch the baseball championship game!