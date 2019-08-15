Fashion First: Fall wouldn’t be Fall without DENIM

Thursday, August 15th, 2019
Fall Wouldn’t be Fall without Denim… 2019 is a 481 MILLION (estimate) Dollar Business!!!
Now that Denim has become more professional in some work environments, designers have to adapt to the new demand. BYE BYE Leggings, for example go into LuLu Lemon or Athleta and you will find denim choices…THANK GOD!!! I am so tired of inappropriately dressed and overexposed behinds!!!
4 Trends you have to consider…
1. HI-WAIST = HIGH FIVE FOR ALL!!!
2. Boot-Cut with a wide leg all over looks best with a tucked in shirt and small heeled pump!
3. Slouchy Skinny… a really slouchy ankle with lots of extra fabric…you can make your own “cankle” …also wear with a middy heel
4. MY FAVORITE*** HIGH WAIST + WIDE LEG + BELL BOTTOM…AND PLEATED WAIST!!!!!! CROP LENGTH IS ADORABLE TOO
How To Dress Up Your Jeans for the Office:
The darker the wash, the better.
Wear really great heels.
Wear them with a blazer.
Tuck your blouse in.
Throw a little sparkle on top.
Now go live life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!
