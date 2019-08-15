Fashion First: Fall wouldn’t be Fall without DENIM

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, August 15th, 2019

Fall Wouldn’t be Fall without Denim… 2019 is a 481 MILLION (estimate) Dollar Business!!!

Inline image

Now that Denim has become more professional in some work environments, designers have to adapt to the new demand. BYE BYE Leggings, for example go into LuLu Lemon or Athleta and you will find denim choices…THANK GOD!!! I am so tired of inappropriately dressed and overexposed behinds!!!

4 Trends you have to consider…

1. HI-WAIST = HIGH FIVE FOR ALL!!!

2. Boot-Cut with a wide leg all over looks best with a tucked in shirt and small heeled pump!

3. Slouchy Skinny… a really slouchy ankle with lots of extra fabric…you can make your own “cankle” …also wear with a middy heel

4. MY FAVORITE*** HIGH WAIST + WIDE LEG + BELL BOTTOM…AND PLEATED WAIST!!!!!! CROP LENGTH IS ADORABLE TOO

How To Dress Up Your Jeans for the Office:

The darker the wash, the better.

Wear really great heels.

Wear them with a blazer.

Tuck your blouse in.

Throw a little sparkle on top.

Now go live life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!