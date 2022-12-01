FASHION FIRST 12/1/2022 Product Runway

Thursday, December 1, 2022
Product Runway was organized by AIARochester and IIDA, professional architects and interior design organizations here in Rochester.
Team: SWBR, with Sponsors ARC-com and Nancy Gong, Gong Glass Works
Hard (Building materials) and soft material (interior materials) sponsors: Nancy Gong, Gong Glass Works and ARCcom
The garment was to be made of a combination of 80% of the hard and soft materials.
Each garment was to be inspired by a landmark or notable building in Rochester. The building was assigned to each team by the organizers.
Gong’s Team building was The Lamberton Conservatory.The team’s design is inspired by the architecture, the exterior as well as what is housed inside; exotic flowers and cactus.
Glass details are in the headwear, cuff, bodice were made of kiln formed glass and skirt used microscopic lenses for the window panes.
5-6 members of the teams worked on making the kiln formed glass flowers that were made flat first, then shaped.
The many flowers on the leggings were made of upholstery material.
The whole team was working in a new zone. They started working on this in June! A Rochester Fashion Show in October. was their deadline “The creativity was wild” Gong said.
Gong’s garment was awarded Best in Craftsmanship by AIA Rochester and IIDA jurors.
In all, 9 garments were designed by AIARochester and IIDA teams. The design renderings, materials selections and ALL garments are on exhibit in the lobby of the Metropolitan on Clinton Avenue Lobby through December 3rd. Thereafter, the GONG TEAM Design will be on location at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment at the Winter Market Pop-Up Event. December 9 & 10 and again on December 16 & 17 for the duration of December thereafter.
Living Life with Style & Flair…with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application