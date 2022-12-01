FASHION FIRST 12/1/2022 Product Runway

Gong’s Team building was The Lamberton Conservatory.The team’s design is inspired by the architecture, the exterior as well as what is housed inside; exotic flowers and cactus. The team’s design isinspired by the architecture, the exterior as well as what is housed inside; exotic flowers and cactus.

Glass details are in the headwear, cuff, bodice were made of kiln formed glass and skirt used microscopic lenses for the window panes.

5-6 members of the teams worked on making the kiln formed glass flowers that were made flat first, then shaped.

The many flowers on the leggings were made of upholstery material.

The whole team was working in a new zone. They started working on this in June! A Rochester Fashion Show in October. was their deadline “The creativity was wild” Gong said.

Gong’s garment was awarded Best in Craftsmanship by AIA Rochester and IIDA jurors.

In all, 9 garments were designed by AIARochester and IIDA teams. The design renderings, materials selections and ALL garments are on exhibit in the lobby of the Metropolitan on Clinton Avenue Lobby through December 3rd. Thereafter, the GONG TEAM Design will be on location at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment at the Winter Market Pop-Up Event. December 9 & 10 and again on December 16 & 17 for the duration of December thereafter.