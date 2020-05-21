Fashion First: 19th AMENDMENT and “THE” HANDBAG

Passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920, the 19th amendment granted all American women the right to vote. The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment as part of their Annual “A Purse for Change” Auction Event.

As you may or may not know Susan B. Anthony’s “Purse” became quite a recognized style. People would refer to the “alligator purse” that became a symbol for the woman and for the voting rights she championed. That purse is on display at the Susan B. Anthony Museum. It certainly wasn’t a fashion item! It looks more like a doctor’s satchel (the style was called a “club bag”), and it probably served more like a sturdy briefcase than a fashion accessory.

Driving through Seneca Falls on my recent visit to the Finger Lakes to visit my Mom celebrating her 84th Birthday, I witnessed the Women’s Suffrage Statue with Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Amelia Bloomer. Yes, she created bloomers. This chance meeting in 1851 led to the formation of an organized suffragette movement. I was able to capture a very current image of the well known statue of these powerful women.

WFGV14th annual A Purse for Change will be held as a virtual auction! Silent auction purses will be available to preview with the buy-it-now opportunity and bidding beginning on May 21st. A live auction and raffle packages will be available on June 4th.

Ticket prices are reduced to $35!

Join me on June 4, 2020 as I “Style” the LIVE AUCTION HANDBAGS for “A PURSE FOR CHANGE” …with Panache!!!