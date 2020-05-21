On The Air:
Fashion First: 19th AMENDMENT and “THE” HANDBAG

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920, the 19th amendment granted all American women the right to vote. The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment as part of their Annual “A Purse for Change” Auction Event.

As you may or may not know Susan B. Anthony’s “Purse” became quite a recognized style. People would refer to the “alligator purse” that became a symbol for the woman and for the voting rights she championed. That purse is on display at the Susan B. Anthony Museum. It certainly wasn’t a fashion item! It looks more like a doctor’s satchel (the style was called a “club bag”), and it probably served more like a sturdy briefcase than a fashion accessory.

Driving through Seneca Falls on my recent visit to the Finger Lakes to visit my Mom celebrating her 84th Birthday, I witnessed the Women’s Suffrage Statue with Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Amelia Bloomer. Yes, she created bloomers. This chance meeting in 1851 led to the formation of an organized suffragette movement. I was able to capture a very current image of the well known statue of these powerful women.

WFGV14th annual A Purse for Change will be held as a virtual auction! Silent auction purses will be available to preview with the buy-it-now opportunity and bidding beginning on May 21st. A live auction and raffle packages will be available on June 4th.

Ticket prices are reduced to $35!

Join me on June 4, 2020 as I “Style” the LIVE AUCTION HANDBAGS for “A PURSE FOR CHANGE” …with Panache!!!

