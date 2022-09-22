FASHION FIRST – September 22, 2022

By the way, You can teach an old Dog new Tricks! By the way, You can teach an old Dog new Tricks!

Brief but fun. I had to replenish my fragrance this week. I could have ordered on-line but I don’t purchase much on-line as a small brick-and-mortar business owner. I head to ULTA Beauty because parking reasonably close to the entrance and I know right where the fragrance bar is within the store. If you don’t know me then let me tell you right now, I hate to shop. I know, hard to believe but it’s a fact. So I enter the store and am greeted by two employees who inquiry as to my needs and escort me to the fragrance area and within :30 seconds I have captured the bottle of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, the one and only item on my list. I have worn this fragrance for years and love it’s light fresh energy scent. .

As I head to the checkout I remember I needed a replacement concealer. Urban Decay produced a great product that I used for years when I was a makeup artist and had recently thrown away my last expired product. That’s when my very helpful employee asked if there was anything else I needed, I asked for that particular concealer and she said “Oh we can do better than that for you!”

Before I knew it I was sitting in her makeup chair having a new Bobbi Brown SKIN CORRECTOR STICK (not a concealer) applied to my aging dark circles. BAM, just like that I was free of dark circles! This “Old Dog” DID learn a new trick!!!