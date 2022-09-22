On The Air:
FASHION FIRST – September 22, 2022

By the way, You can teach an old Dog new Tricks!
Brief but fun.  I had to replenish my fragrance this week.  I could have ordered on-line but I don’t purchase much on-line as a small brick-and-mortar business owner.  I head to ULTA Beauty because parking reasonably close to the entrance and I know right where the fragrance bar is within the store.  If you don’t know me then let me tell you right now,  I hate to shop.  I know, hard to believe but it’s a fact.  So I enter the store and am greeted by two employees who inquiry as to my needs and escort me to the fragrance area and within :30 seconds I have captured the bottle of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, the one and only item on my list. I have worn this fragrance for years and love it’s light fresh energy scent. .
As I head to the checkout I remember I needed a replacement concealer.   Urban Decay produced a great product that I used for years when I was a makeup artist and had recently thrown away my last expired product.  That’s when my very helpful employee asked if there was anything else I needed, I asked for that particular concealer and she said “Oh we can do better than that for you!”
Before I knew it I was sitting in her makeup chair having a new Bobbi Brown SKIN CORRECTOR STICK (not a concealer) applied to my aging dark circles.  BAM, just like that I was free of dark circles!  This “Old Dog” DID learn a new trick!!!

Joan E. Lincoln
President

Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted'  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

