Fashion First: 2018 Weddings Season

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, August 30th, 2018

What to say “Yes” to and what not to:

Most Brides have the Dress as the number #1 item to invest in but let me suggest…

#1 The Venue that has or allows for a wedding coordinator to assist you to make your Dream come true

#2 Photographer…the photos will be the memories for all those Anniversaries that are celebrated



#3 MUA… believe it or not it’s worth the money to look like a BRIDE



#5 Florist … small budget or big … your love will blossom surrounded by flowers

#6 MUSIC… variety is the spice that gives life to a great wedding…dance the night away

Current News:

A bride and her failed wedding plans went viral because her guests for her wedding didn’t follow through on her request for cash only wedding gifts with a minimum gift of $1,500 per person…she wanted to live like a “Kardashian” for just one day…EPIC FAIL…lucky groom that the wedding never happened!!!

Lesson:



Don’t bank of your wedding gifts ($) to pay for your wedding!