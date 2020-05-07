Fashion First: 2020 LOCKDOWN LOOK

Lock Down Locks … of a different color. Bad Hair Day vs. Bad Hair Months

Let me just state here, this is the least of our worries.

Could this period of imposed isolation make going grey mainstream? This time is allowing us to get to the roots of our new reality. Many are referring to this time period as a hair healthy journey. Can’t lie here, I have decided for the “stay at home orders” to embrace my new hue and grow out my apparently “New Normal” hair color. Many have endured this challenge much younger than I so I feel somewhat lucky to be 60 and just having this conversation with myself. Don’t get me wrong my colorist and I have been choosing just the right color for at least a decade or more. But the opportunity has presented itself and I am seizing the moment. It may only last a moment but I’m considering it.

I have always told my daughters that I will be the grandmother with the long grey braid, the denim shirt, wearing her well worn Birkenstock sandals in her flower and veggie garden… Maybe sooner than later.

Always living life with style & flair…with Panache!!!

