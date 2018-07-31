Fashion First: A Fashionable Greeting

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, June 31st, 2018

Are you enjoying your afternoon?

How’d you hear about us?

Did you watch the game last night? I stayed up to watch the end!

How’s your day going?

What are your up to the rest of the day?

Who are we shopping for today?

You enter a store and there it is…the first question from a store employee, it’s called good old CUSTOMER SERVICE.

Each customer wants to hear their own greeting, and if everyone who walks in after them is greeted the same, it becomes impersonal. Greetings let your guest know that you’re there to provide a great shopping experience.