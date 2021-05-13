Fashion First Add a little Sustainable ZING post Lockdown

Post Lockdown Fashion! After a year of no plans and not much shopping, it’s understandable if your wardrobe could use a little updating. Trends come and go at a rapid pace, and it can be hard to keep up with them, even during the best of times. But with warm weather coming and things starting to look brighter and safer in the near future, you may be thinking about outfits to wear out in public again. Just remember to be kind to the environment with choosing your garments.

You certainly don’t need to go on a shopping spree if your wardrobe is feeling a little dated—you can simply add a few trend-forward pieces, and they’ll make a world of difference. Remember… SHOP LOCAL SUSTAINABLE FASHION FIRST! I selected a few specific items that are especially of-the-moment, and you can get them for a relatively inexpensively.

1. Wide Leg / High Rise/ wider Hemline and movement at the ankle