Fashion First: All Hallows Eve

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

From what I can tell, Fishnets, catsuits and sexy witches are out!

Kids:

This Halloween, make sure you stay on trend with all the hottest and most popular Halloween costume ideas! It’s a powerful season with the likes of your favorite pop culture events, movies, and TV Shows from this year including – NASA astronauts, the Avengers, Game of Thrones, and even the Descendants 3 Costumes at the top of the list! My oldest Grandson has chosen to be an Astronaut this year. Thank God he didn’t want to be Baby Shark … dodododododododododoooooo

Adults:

However, for the more creative type, like my youngest daughter and her boyfriend, the cast members Jim and Pam from The Office TV Series is their go-to incentive of their party creative costumes. I guess if I were a millennial or from the GEN X group I might understand this a bit better.

Inline image

Play safe out there…and use a flashlight…Trick or Treat with your own Style & Flair and live life with Panache!