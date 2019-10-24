Fashion First: All Hallows Eve

Thursday, October 24th, 2019
From what I can tell, Fishnets, catsuits and sexy witches are out!
Kids:
This Halloween, make sure you stay on trend with all the hottest and most popular Halloween costume ideas! It’s a powerful season with the likes of your favorite pop culture events, movies, and TV Shows from this year including – NASA astronauts, the Avengers, Game of Thrones, and even the Descendants 3 Costumes at the top of the list! My oldest Grandson has chosen to be an Astronaut this year. Thank God he didn’t want to be Baby Shark … dodododododododododoooooo
Adults:
However, for the more creative type, like my youngest daughter and her boyfriend, the cast members Jim and Pam from The Office TV Series is their go-to incentive of their party creative costumes. I guess if I were a millennial or from the GEN X group I might understand this a bit better.
Play safe out there…and use a flashlight…Trick or Treat with your own Style & Flair and live life with Panache!
