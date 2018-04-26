Fashion First: April 2018 Makeup & Hair

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, April 26th 2018
April Showers Bring May Flowers, well before that happens we curly hair girls have to suffer through fuzzy frizzy hair season UGH. The trendy new hairstyle is low-loose chunky waves!!! Better known as beachy curls to we curly hair girls.
Springtime is also is a time when many Brides are finalizing their wedding looks and makeup artist are challenged with this ONE important QUESTION : Lash Extensions? Magnetic lashes? … or the classic traditional glue-on lashes. One thing for sure the majority of brides want some type of lash enhancement for their walk down the aisle.
Lastly, is the trend of microblading which seems to be replacing the process of tattooing for eyebrows. Microblading are tiny thin strokes of ink that together form the illusions of a thicker pigmented brow. As we age some of us loose our brow hair, the desire to have a thicker, fuller brow line can be achieved through this layering process.
Bring on the next season with style & flair…live life with Panache!!!
