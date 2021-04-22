On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First April 2021 Earth Day

Thursday, April 22, 2021

According to the official website, the theme for Earth Day 2021 is ‘Restore Our Earth‘, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems
When it comes to the textile industry, what changes can be made to insure that Restoring Our Earth is a top priority?  How does Fashion play a part in the restoring of the world’s natural processes? Here is a great question we can all relate to and how it affects our environment.
 
QUESTION:  How much energy to make a pair of jeans?
 
ANSWER: Traditionally, finishing a pair of jeans requires an average of 18 gallons of water, 1.5 kilowatts of energy and 5 ounces of chemicals.  Why are jeans so bad for the environment: Pesticides. Water consumption isn’t the only ethical concern with denim. While cotton only takes up 2.5% of agricultural land, it accounts for 16% of all the insecticides and 6.8% of all herbicides used worldwide. Pesticides can be highly toxic and create a hazardous working environment for cotton farmers.  So you may ask, is our favorite LEVI’S Denim safe? Levi’s has made strong commitments to sustainable denim production, including significantly reducing water use.  Levi’s has pledged to reduce the hazardous chemicals used to dye and treat its clothing, and is aiming for the elimination of hazardous chemicals.
 Inline image

Give the Earth a Hug today!!! It’s going to take every single human being to Restore Our Earth!  It’s taken a beating lately!  Live life with sustainable  Style & Flair…with Panache!

Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply