Fashion First April 2021 Earth Day

According to the official website, the theme for Earth Day 2021 is ‘Restore Our Earth‘, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems

When it comes to the textile industry, what changes can be made to insure that Restoring Our Earth is a top priority? How does Fashion play a part in the restoring of the world’s natural processes? Here is a great question we can all relate to and how it affects our environment.

QUESTION: How much energy to make a pair of jeans?

ANSWER: Traditionally, finishing a pair of jeans requires an average of 18 gallons of water, 1.5 kilowatts of energy and 5 ounces of chemicals. Why are jeans so bad for the environment: Pesticides. Water consumption isn’t the only ethical concern with denim. While cotton only takes up 2.5% of agricultural land, it accounts for 16% of all the insecticides and 6.8% of all herbicides used worldwide. Pesticides can be highly toxic and create a hazardous working environment for cotton farmers. So you may ask, is our favorite LEVI’S Denim safe? Levi’s has made strong commitments to sustainable denim production, including significantly reducing water use. Levi’s has pledged to reduce the hazardous chemicals used to dye and treat its clothing, and is aiming for the elimination of hazardous chemicals.

Give the Earth a Hug today!!! It’s going to take every single human being to Restore Our Earth! It’s taken a beating lately! Live life with sustainable Style & Flair…with Panache!