Fashion First April 2021 #thebighappyadventure

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Big Happy (unexpected) Adventure
On April 10, my sweet and happy 3-year-old grandson, Henry (also known as The Big Happy), was diagnosed with leukemia. We are so very proud of how incredibly brave he’s been throughout the start of his long adventure. He is an amazing kid and we’re grateful for the care he’s receiving at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

Henry and his family are appreciative of the love and support they have received thus far. Now we invite you to “wear” your support and share Henry’s adventurous spirit! Chose one of these items and then, more importantly, go on an adventure with friends and/or loved ones and make a memory to honor Henry who lives for his adventures. You just never know when your world will get flipped upside down and you will need to call on those memories of carefree adventure days.

Any funds raised from this sale will be used to support this and other adventures for Henry, and the places where his adventures will take him like the Cleveland Zoo and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Thank you in advance and please live a full and adventurous life every day!

Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

