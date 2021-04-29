Fashion First April 2021 #thebighappyadventure

The Big Happy (unexpected) Adventure

Henry and his family are appreciative of the love and support they have received thus far. Now we invite you to “wear” your support and share Henry’s adventurous spirit! Chose one of these items and then, more importantly, go on an adventure with friends and/or loved ones and make a memory to honor Henry who lives for his adventures . You just never know when your world will get flipped upside down and you will need to call on those memories of carefree adventure days.

On April 10, my sweet and happy 3-year-old grandson, Henry (also known as The Big Happy ), was diagnosed with leukemia. We are so very proud of how incredibly brave he’s been throughout the start of his long adventure . He is an amazing kid and we’re grateful for the care he’s receiving at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

Any funds raised from this sale will be used to support this and other adventures for Henry, and the places where his adventures will take him like the Cleveland Zoo and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Thank you in advance and please live a full and adventurous life every day!