Fashion First: April 30th Update

Tammy-Swales-Studio-2011-05 (2)

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 30th, 2020

It’s been a minute since I’ve put on a full face of makeup. As the days start to blend into each other, I’ve succumbed to a very simple natural application as to not scare the only person I come in contact with away – my boyfriend. I mean, if I’m not going out in public, why use more product than necessary? However, I’m starting to think it’s time to break the cycle.

I gathered all my makeup one day this week, wish I could remember what day that was, as I reviewed my immense collection, please be kind I was a makeup artist for 18 years, I came to realize that some (a lot) needed to go. Go – as in throw away. The expiration dates had come and gone and so had many of the eye shadows and lip colors that I once wore.

I shampooed my brushes and bathed my makeup bag.

Now all I need is my magnifier mirror and a reason to apply a full face of makeup.

In reviewing my current makeup collection:
I will be wearing more liquid/cream less powder – matte looks old, not before my time!
I will pay attention more to my lashes and the treatment of them – thick is in!
I will mix a dab of moisture with my cream foundation for “young” dewy finish – a girl can try!

Stay Safe & Healthy and Help Flatten the Curve…live life with Panache in isolation.
panacheconsignboutique.com

FASHION FIRST ADVICE

 

