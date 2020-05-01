Fashion First: April 30th Update

It’s been a minute since I’ve put on a full face of makeup. As the days start to blend into each other, I’ve succumbed to a very simple natural application as to not scare the only person I come in contact with away – my boyfriend. I mean, if I’m not going out in public, why use more product than necessary? However, I’m starting to think it’s time to break the cycle.

I gathered all my makeup one day this week, wish I could remember what day that was, as I reviewed my immense collection, please be kind I was a makeup artist for 18 years, I came to realize that some (a lot) needed to go. Go – as in throw away. The expiration dates had come and gone and so had many of the eye shadows and lip colors that I once wore.

I shampooed my brushes and bathed my makeup bag.

Now all I need is my magnifier mirror and a reason to apply a full face of makeup.

In reviewing my current makeup collection:

I will be wearing more liquid/cream less powder – matte looks old, not before my time!

I will pay attention more to my lashes and the treatment of them – thick is in!

I will mix a dab of moisture with my cream foundation for “young” dewy finish – a girl can try!

Stay Safe & Healthy and Help Flatten the Curve…live life with Panache in isolation.

panacheconsignboutique.com