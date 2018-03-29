On The Air:
Fashion First: 2018 April Sandals

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
 
 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, March 29th 2018 

GOOSEBUMP RULE?

When the weather starts to turn warmer in mid-March, fashion items we’ve all had stored away for months—light jackets, short skirts, maxi dresses—get to come out and play. But, for many of us, getting to break out out our sandal collection is the real thrill when temperatures starts to rise.

However, as much as you can justify wearing a maxi-length dress with a sweater on top, sandals are a different story—bust them out too early, and they just look weird, not to mention their ability to make your feet freeze when the sun goes down. But how early is too early?

Since no one seems to have offered up a definitive rule on the topic, here are some general rules to follow that we think make perfect sense when wondering if it’s too chilly to wear sandals.

#1.  If it’s warm enough for bare legs it’s warm enough for sandals…Goosebump Rule
#2.  Exception: if you are a lucky recipient of a Formal Gala or Prom invite…open toe sandals are your go-to footwear…
most likely you will be inside most of the evening anyways
#3  GET A PEDICURE!!!
 
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!

FASHION FIRST ADVICE

 

