Fashion FIRST: MTV VMA’s September 2021

The annual MTV VMA’s red carpet has a history of creating wild, iconic fashion look. Last Weekend was one of music’s biggest nights returned for its 38th year—including the step and repeat where individuality and bold style statement outfits reigned supreme and made instant headlines. Plums, Illusion heels, face masks with eye and mouth cutouts (?), barely there fabrics covering barely there body parts… and sequin LOTS and LOTS of SEQUIN.

Opening Act with Madonna started the unexpected bizarreness!

Joan’s take aways:

NO Meat was worn by Lady Gaga…but 9 outfits changes!!!

Miley Cyrus and others wore strips of metal and leather that barely covered their nips.

A Bullet Proof Vest worn with a Political statement on it and a gown adorned with “Tax the Rich” on the cascading train.

Most of us will just remember the highlighted GALA costumes of the less than covered bodies that adorned the red carpet. Or maybe when a marching band performed when a USA Olympian did a few flips upon her red carpet entrance.

It’s always entertainment with Style & Flair at the MTV VMA’s, Men and Women alike where marvelously Panache!!!

Joan E. Lincoln