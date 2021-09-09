Fashion First : Are you : In The Know Fashion Club?

Thursday, September 9, 2021
Fashion Challenge:
#1 Why Can’t you wear White after Labor Day?
I promise, you won’t get struck by the Fashion Police if you do!
It’s not that you can’t in fact many designers continue to show and offer white and sister hues of white year-round. But after Labor Day wearing white is always a topic of conversation in the Fashion World.
#2 When did this whole etiquette thing about No White after Labor Day begin?
When the summer months were over, affluent residents would leave the city for warmer vacation spots. Since Labor Day typically represents the end of summer, a ‘rule’ was established that you shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day if you didn’t have the money to take fall and winter vacations, or invest in a new seasonal wardrobe.
#3 When did Wimbledon change to all-white?
The rule dates back to the 1800s when the sight of sweaty patches on colored clothing was seen as inappropriate. It was adapted to the “predominately in white” rule and adopted by Wimbledon in 1963 before evolving in 1995 into the “almost entirely in white rule”. LOVE
Wearing white only between Memorial Day and Labor Day now signified by being part of the In-The-Know Fashion Club. But doesn’t it also just makes sense to us on some basic, weather-based level? Labor Day marks the end of summer when you pack up your breezy white sundresses and get out your fall and winter wool. It’s a transition point, marking the changing temperature and the return to school, work, and regular life that autumn brings.
I’m all about Style & Flair with Panache, no matter the color of the garment no matter the season!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application