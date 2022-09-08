Fashion FIRST at The Purple Painted Lady Festival

Thursday, September 8, 2022
It’s a Fashion FIRST at The Purple Painted Lady 12th Annual Festival in Palmyra NY with a HUGE Tent Full of Rochester’s Fashion Boutiques and Sustainable Fashion Lovers and Resellers.
WHEN: September 17 &18, 2022 10-4pm
WHERE: 880 Yellow Mills Road Palmyra NY 14532
$5 Admission to local charities.
The PANACHE VINTAGE & FINER CONSIGNMENT FASHION VENDOR TENT is a new Attraction for the LAST YEAR of this glorious Festival.
Like CHER’S FAREWELL TOUR the creator of The Purple Painted LADY FESTIVAL is celebrating her last year and we are celebrating with her! It will be a Perfectly Panache Weekend!
Meet & Shop with some of Rochester’s BEST Fashion Brick & Mortar Boutiques, and some favorite on-line sustainable resellers!
Live life with Style & Flair … with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application