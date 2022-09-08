Fashion FIRST at The Purple Painted Lady Festival

It’s a Fashion FIRST at The Purple Painted Lady 12th Annual Festival in Palmyra NY with a HUGE Tent Full of Rochester’s Fashion Boutiques and Sustainable Fashion Lovers and Resellers.

WHEN: September 17 &18, 2022 10-4pm

WHERE: 880 Yellow Mills Road Palmyra NY 14532

$5 Admission to local charities.

The PANACHE VINTAGE & FINER CONSIGNMENT FASHION VENDOR TENT is a new Attraction for the LAST YEAR of this glorious Festival.

Like CHER’S FAREWELL TOUR the creator of The Purple Painted LADY FESTIVAL is celebrating her last year and we are celebrating with her! It will be a Perfectly Panache Weekend!

Meet & Shop with some of Rochester’s BEST Fashion Brick & Mortar Boutiques, and some favorite on-line sustainable resellers!

Live life with Style & Flair … with Panache!