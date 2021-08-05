FASHION FIRST AUGUST 2021 CLOGS

We are on the move again…and if you are smart you’ll wear a footwear favorite and a mask!!!

Designers have been hinting at it for a while, but clogs are shaping up to be one of the “It” shoes of the year, and they might just stick around for the next. Although they’ve been known to many as “ugly” shoes, people’s priorities have shifted in the past year, and comfort has outweighed aesthetics in many areas

You name it: plastic, leather, horsehair for uppers. Wood, Rubber, or cork for the sole. Open toe, Mule or slingback. Studs, embroidery or fur embellishments. The CLOG is here to stay…again!