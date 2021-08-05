FASHION FIRST AUGUST 2021 CLOGS

Thursday, August 5, 2021
We are on the move again…and if you are smart you’ll wear a footwear favorite and a mask!!!
Designers have been hinting at it for a while, but clogs are shaping up to be one of the “It” shoes of the year, and they might just stick around for the next. Although they’ve been known to many as “ugly” shoes, people’s priorities have shifted in the past year, and comfort has outweighed aesthetics in many areas
You name it: plastic, leather, horsehair for uppers. Wood, Rubber, or cork for the sole. Open toe, Mule or slingback. Studs, embroidery or fur embellishments. The CLOG is here to stay…again!
Are you familiar with the Dutch klomp? They are also known as “wooden shoes”. The Dutch inspired footwear but don’t expect to see the locals running around in them. Bring on fashion footwear 2021 the reimagined clog is the frontrunner.
Elevate your footwear and heel height this season with Style & Flair, with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application