Fashion First: August Massage

…aaaaah massage!

Studies of the benefits of massage demonstrate that it is an effective treatment for reducing stress, pain and muscle tension. While more research is needed to confirm the benefits of massage, some studies found massage may also be helpful for: Anxiety. Digestive disorders.

Like many of us, throughout this Corona Pandemic, I was forced to reevaluate some of the personal treatments. Self manicures are now my new normal and I am becoming better and better at it!

Deciding my body was overdue for a deep therapeutic massage, I booked an appointment with a Panache client who, as a young and energetic small business owner, inspires me every time she visits. Bodywork by Bobbi ~ she is a powerful, educated and sensitive massage therapist. She interviewed me prior to my treatment to insure what I wanted, what issues I was having, and why after 5+ years did I finally make the decision to have a massage. I told her I was a slower learner.