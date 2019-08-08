Fashion First: BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING

Thursday, August 8th, 2019
The long, lazy days of summer may be a nightmare for some retailers as their sales take a nosedive.The good news is that the heavy back to school shopping season will be heating up before you know it!
When to shop for Fall …NOW
When to save on Summer…NOW
It’s like after Christmas Sales BUT Better!!! School supply lists are on their way! Fashion trends are out and the school hallways become fashion runways!
With only 23% Of US Schools requiring uniforms, parents and providers tend to shop like crazy in August and September.
Inline image
Add a little style & flair this back-to-school season and shop sustainable fashion…with Panache!!!
FASHION FIRST ADVICE