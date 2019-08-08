Fashion First: BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, August 8th, 2019

The long, lazy days of summer may be a nightmare for some retailers as their sales take a nosedive.The good news is that the heavy back to school shopping season will be heating up before you know it!

When to shop for Fall …NOW

When to save on Summer…NOW

It’s like after Christmas Sales BUT Better!!! School supply lists are on their way! Fashion trends are out and the school hallways become fashion runways!

With only 23% Of US Schools requiring uniforms, parents and providers tend to shop like crazy in August and September.

Inline image

Add a little style & flair this back-to-school season and shop sustainable fashion…with Panache!!!