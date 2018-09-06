Fashion First: 2018 Back to school

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, September 6th, 2018
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Back to school…How do you pack it all in?
Leather? Floral? Sports?
Price varies but it can get outrageously expensive. Just for the backpack, and you haven’t even filled it with school supplies yet!
Simple rules for making Back-To-School shopping manageable.
#1 Shop early before the crazy rush or shop late for the sales and buy the “leftovers”
#2 Never pay retail, too many sales, discounts and promotions to ever pay retail again.
#3 Include the kids to generate the list, do a price comparison with online research and target your investment location, IT WILL BE AN INVESTMENT!!!
Knowledge is power…Happy School Days with style & flair with Panache
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE