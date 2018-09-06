Fashion First: 2018 Back to school

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, September 6th, 2018

Back to school…How do you pack it all in?

Leather? Floral? Sports?

Price varies but it can get outrageously expensive. Just for the backpack, and you haven’t even filled it with school supplies yet!

Simple rules for making Back-To-School shopping manageable.

#1 Shop early before the crazy rush or shop late for the sales and buy the “leftovers”

#2 Never pay retail, too many sales, discounts and promotions to ever pay retail again.

#3 Include the kids to generate the list, do a price comparison with online research and target your investment location, IT WILL BE AN INVESTMENT!!!

Knowledge is power…Happy School Days with style & flair with Panache