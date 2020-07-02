Fashion First: Bathing Suit to Streetwear

Although your summer vacation plans may have been postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean you can’t hop on the 2020 bathing suit trends. Maybe you want to snap the perfect selfie rocking your new bikini, or enjoy the beating rays while sunbathing on your rooftop or balcony. Whatever you decide, it won’t hurt to add a new swimsuit to the equation — and there are a wealth of popular swimsuit trends taking over this summer.

Current trends, like neon and tie-dye, have made a major comeback since soaring to popularity last year. Animal print, though a classic trend, has been a big hit recently as well!

For those who 50+SPF their way through summer or if swimming isn’t your summer sport then perhaps pairing your swimsuit into your summer casual street-wear is the option for you.

NEWS FLASH: Your favorite Swimwear doesn’t have to be exclusive to the pool or beach. They can double as clothing. Up their wear count by treating your one-piece like a bodysuit, your bikini like a crop top—you get the idea. A slew of celebrities have already figured this out … and they set the trends!!!

Try wearing your swimwear with jeans or a denim skirt…don’t forget your denim cropped jacket or style with long or short overalls. My favorite is a full legged pant paired with a lightweight maxi duster with a bikini top. The options are endless. Be bold and bare a little with Style & Flair.