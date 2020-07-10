Fashion First: Be Your Own Real Wonder Woman

Ahhhhh the 1970’s… Lynda Carter was Wonder Woman and a lot of little girls dream costume for Halloween. Many girls were told …Always be yourself unless you can be Wonder Woman- Then be Wonder Woman! Strong, independent, a respectful woman with morals and values. You can rule the world.

Now let’s talk about the Wonder Women Costume and Character portrayal. Dark long hair, blue eyes, cinched waist, legs for days, and well let’s just say a body many woman hope for. Lynda Carter was the statuesque former Beauty Queen and is still beautiful, she gave us hope through Wonder Woman.

Fast Forward to the 21st Century, there is a new and exciting revolution with the young and Body Wise generation. They are finding balance with what they have been given and how to take care of it. The majority of Real Body Wise Women banish the idea of ever having a “Wonder Woman” body.

There is research that proves that the beautiful, often highly-edited images of people we see on social media make us feel worse about our own bodies. Our favorite actors and celebrities tend NOT to be Real Body Wise Women. They starve themselves for movie roles, compete with one another, have personal chefs and trainers. That lifestyle isn’t real in most real worlds.

My opinion is that the “perfect” body image isn’t very happy or healthy. The media offers so much pressure that can crush self-esteem and confidence. We get what we get and we do the best that we can with it.

Go be the Best Body Wise version of yourself with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!