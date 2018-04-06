Fashion First: Becoming Boss

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, April 5th 2018
Saturday, April 7 // 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Becoming Boss #6 at The Cub Room
Sponsored by Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment Joan E. Lincoln from warm 101.3 Fashion First
2 FREE Tickets remain to the SOLD OUT EVENT … visit #panachevintage3 for giveaway details
BECOMING BOSS BRUNCH EDITION!!!! We will be hearing from a panel of several local women including Helen Messer Miller of Scott Miller, Jodi Ruggieri Johnson of The Cub Room, Damaris Pinedo of Just Juice 4 Life and Eliza Sullivan & Ashley Cellura of EvenOdd Creative. These women have successfully turned their passions into full-time businesses. You will hear about how they got started, what they struggled with and how they overcame their obstacles. We will have treats by Boxcar and brunch & mimosas by The Cub Room. It’s going to be a tasty one!
Surround yourself with a powerful network with the energy and creative juices to make a difference. Be the change you want to see in the world. The Power of ROC GIRL GANG!!!
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!
FASHION FIRST ADVICE