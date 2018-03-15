Fashion First: Behind Every Successful Woman is a Fabulous Purse

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, March 15th 2017
Lift Your Sister… It’s in The Bag …Behind Every Successful Woman is a Fabulous Purse
A handbag is a girl’s best friend, but it can say a lot more about you than you think.
Don’t miss The Women’s Foundation of Genesse Valley 12th Annual Designer Purse Auction.
3 Ways YOU CARRY YOUR BAG and what it says about you!!!
HELD IN HAND:
Some smaller handbags have to be carried in the hand, but when women choose to
carry bigger bags in their hand they are keen to show off the importance of
their job. These women take their careers very seriously.
carry bigger bags in their hand they are keen to show off the importance of
their job. These women take their careers very seriously.
ON THE ELBOW:
Women who do this are keen to show off their status and position. A woman who
holds their bag like this may also be subconsciously be keen to show off her
bag, because it’s a status symbol.
holds their bag like this may also be subconsciously be keen to show off her
bag, because it’s a status symbol.
ACROSS THE BODY WITH BAG BEHIND:
If the bag is across the body and behind it means women aren’t too concerned
with how they look. They have put the bag on in a hurry or are too busy to
be too concerned.
with how they look. They have put the bag on in a hurry or are too busy to
be too concerned.
March 22 is your chance to buy a Purse with a Purpose *** 12th Annual A PURSE FOR CHANGE***
* Tickets available at Panache Consignment Boutique Brighton Commons
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE