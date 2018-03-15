Fashion First: Behind Every Successful Woman is a Fabulous Purse

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

A handbag is a girl’s best friend, but it can say a lot more about you than you think.

Lift Your Sister… It’s in The Bag …Behind Every Successful Woman is a Fabulous Purse

Don’t miss The Women’s Foundation of Genesse Valley 12th Annual Designer Purse Auction.

3 Ways YOU CARRY YOUR BAG and what it says about you!!!

HELD IN HAND:

Some smaller handbags have to be carried in the hand, but when women choose to

carry bigger bags in their hand they are keen to show off the importance of

their job. These women take their careers very seriously.

ON THE ELBOW:

Women who do this are keen to show off their status and position. A woman who

holds their bag like this may also be subconsciously be keen to show off her

bag, because it’s a status symbol.



ACROSS THE BODY WITH BAG BEHIND: