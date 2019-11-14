Fashion First: Boot Season

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 14th, 2019

Hello Boot Season…

As style people (hey there), we’ve experimented with a slew of winter footwear trends over the years to find those ideal silhouettes that are equal parts fashion and function (some of us have). Sure, we have many of these perfectly acceptable styles at the ready in our closets, but the change in seasons comes hand in hand with our desire for a wardrobe refresh—starting with the winter-boot upgrade, I’m NOT talking UGGs!!!

I am sharing a couple styles I am excited to see reappear this season instead. From gorgeous knee-highs to lace-up stompers, keep with me and let me inspire your next winter shop local shop small business haul.

#1 Fav:

The mid-calf and knee-high boot is going to be bigger than ever, with designers focusing on this height and less on the ankle bootie that was so strong last year. The key trend from this was the boots worn under midi skirts, especially in edgy monochromatic color ways.

#2 Fav:

Whether worn with a contrasting feminine dress or blue jeans, the boot looks effortlessly cool and is sturdy enough to withstand wet or sloshy Upstate winter weather.

Every stylish woman dreads the days she has to put on her snow boots. But this season, designers are making the winter boot look cooler than ever before. From faux fur details to colorful laces and platform soles, winter boot season can now be fun! Hello to the Iconic Dr. Martens lug sole footwear for men and women!!!

Now go make a snowman with style & flair…with Panache!!! panacheconsignboutique.com