Fashion First: Boots

Thursday, October 18th, 2018
Boots are so popular (come on, who doesn’t love ’em?) that it was hard to narrow down my list to the top five pairs you need. Instead, take a look at the 5 shapes that are making it big this season: These are my must-have fall boots and footwear the “street style crowd” has already been sporting.
Cowboy…always
Knee-high
Animal Print
Victorian Lace-up
80’s Booties
Combat boots
Is it even really fall if you haven’t purchased a new pair of boots? Of course not! They’re an important investment, as footwear goes. Your boots can take you from early autumn through winter and into spring with just a few style swaps (say, a breezy floral dress,or a chunky knit with jean). This year, prepare to have your pick of more than a few try-worthy trends.
