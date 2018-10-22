Fashion First: Boots

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

Boots are so popular (come on, who doesn’t love ’em?) that it was hard to narrow down my list to the top five pairs you need. Instead, take a look at the 5 shapes that are making it big this season: These are my must-have fall boots and footwear the “street style crowd” has already been sporting.

Cowboy…always

Knee-high

Animal Print

Victorian Lace-up

80’s Booties

Combat boots

Is it even really fall if you haven’t purchased a new pair of boots? Of course not! They’re an important investment, as footwear goes. Your boots can take you from early autumn through winter and into spring with just a few style swaps (say, a breezy floral dress,or a chunky knit with jean). This year, prepare to have your pick of more than a few try-worthy trends.

Go live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!