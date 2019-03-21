Fashion First: CAR BUYING vs. SHOE BUYING

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, March 21st, 2018

Noonie needs a new ride!

Fancy vs. Functionality …challenging situation. I do have a business that requires a lot of schlepping, so cargo space is important. Kind of like buying shoes that fit correctly, no pinching preferred.

It’s not like I’m going to put long luscious lashes on the front headlights!!! But then again I do have to think about the two car seats I will be toting around for my grandchildren! Is fancy practical? So tempting!!!

Then there is the color… do I pull out my color swatch pallet and make sure the perfect hue matches that on my acceptable colors to surround myself with. It will bring out my eyes perhaps!!! Probably not, although this car search has reminded me that I have never owned a black vehicle. Those who know me will find this fact astonishing!

The search goes on, like finding that perfect pair of pumps that can be worn with almost everything…and be comfortable and functional!

Putting a little more style & flair in my “whip”…with Panache!!!