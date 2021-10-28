On The Air:
Fashion FIRST: Cargo Crisis and Small Business

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Bring on The Holiday Shopping Season…never too soon to SHOP Sustainably! 

57  SLEEPS…OMG!!! 

There’s a reason your online order is taking longer than it should to get to your doorstep; there’s a global shipping crisis and unfortunately small businesses are taking the brunt of it.  But NOT Panache!!!
Major retailers like Costco and the Home Depot have resorted to chartering their own cargo ships and aircraft to maintain their supply chains. 
Here’s the answer:  DO YOUR HOMEWORK : MAKE A LIST OF SMALL-BIZ OWNED SHOPS : SHOP EARLY FOR BEST INVENTORY SELECTION and when you can BUY LOCALLY SOURCED ONLY!!!
As always SHOP Sustainable Fashion, Furniture and locally sourced Products. We need YOU to Keep Rochester a Retail Powerhouse…Shop Sustainably with Style & Flair with Panache!!! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

