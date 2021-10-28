Fashion FIRST: Cargo Crisis and Small Business

Thursday, October 28, 2021
Bring on The Holiday Shopping Season…never too soon to SHOP Sustainably!
57 SLEEPS…OMG!!!
There’s a reason your online order is taking longer than it should to get to your doorstep; there’s a global shipping crisis and unfortunately small businesses are taking the brunt of it. But NOT Panache!!!
Major retailers like Costco and the Home Depot have resorted to chartering their own cargo ships and aircraft to maintain their supply chains.
Here’s the answer: DO YOUR HOMEWORK : MAKE A LIST OF SMALL-BIZ OWNED SHOPS : SHOP EARLY FOR BEST INVENTORY SELECTION and when you can BUY LOCALLY SOURCED ONLY!!!
As always SHOP Sustainable Fashion, Furniture and locally sourced Products. We need YOU to Keep Rochester a Retail Powerhouse…Shop Sustainably with Style & Flair with Panache!!! panacheconsignboutique.com
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application