Fashion First: CORONA- WORK FROM HOME

So many are now working in a new “working” environment. Put a little natural light on your face and remember to consider your background if you are video conferencing.

Research has taught us that:

#1 Waking up at the same time is key to being disciplined in a “Work at Home” situation

#2 Make your bed… the mind plays tricks and making your bed is a closure to that space and your mind needs to differentiate rest from work.

#3 AVOID: Change out of your pj’s … you need to jump start your brain when you get out of bed

* Comfort is OK, just not pajama comfort…think leisurewear or casual Saturday activity clothing that will energize you without even knowing it!

#4 PLEASE BRUSH YOUR TEETH…it awakens your senses!!!

#5 Create an actual desk work space… your body will thank you. Lounging in bed or curled up on the sofa might not be ideal for productivity.

Thanks for being safe and “physically distancing” during this most difficult of times. Now more than ever life with Sustainable Style & Flair…with Panache. NOW … go wash your hands!!!