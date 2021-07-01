Fashion First: CoverUp ButterCup

Thursday, July 1, 2021
On a mission for a favorite hat? Not a “Hat” person you say? Your skin will thank you if you can become one! So many styles of hats to choose from like visors – Tony’s favorite, to baseball caps – Kim’s fav, to the stylish 2021 bucket hat. Not convinced I’ll ever wear one of those. Nikkis favorite the small brim Fedora to protect that face we all love to see on our Tv.
I’m a huge fan of the Havana and Panama Style brimmed hats. They tend to have a wider brim and cover the face and chest area. I suggest continuing with your sunscreen because the sun reflection off the water is still going to find your unprotected skin.
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application