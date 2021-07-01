On The Air:
Fashion First: CoverUp ButterCup

On a mission for a favorite hat?  Not a “Hat” person you say?  Your skin will thank you if you can become one!   So many styles of hats to choose from like visors – Tony’s favorite, to baseball caps – Kim’s  fav, to the stylish 2021 bucket hat. Not convinced I’ll ever wear one of those. Nikkis favorite the small brim Fedora to protect that face we all love to see on our Tv.

I’m a huge fan of the Havana and Panama Style brimmed hats. They tend to have a wider brim and cover the face and chest area. I suggest continuing with your sunscreen because the sun reflection off the water is still going to find your unprotected skin.

Joan E. Lincoln

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

