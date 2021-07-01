Fashion First: CoverUp ButterCup

On a mission for a favorite hat? Not a “Hat” person you say? Your skin will thank you if you can become one! So many styles of hats to choose from like visors – Tony’s favorite, to baseball caps – Kim’s fav, to the stylish 2021 bucket hat. Not convinced I’ll ever wear one of those. Nikkis favorite the small brim Fedora to protect that face we all love to see on our Tv.