Fashion First: COVID- REOPEN PHASE 1 & 2

Tammy-Swales-Studio-2011-05 (2)

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women's Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Locally Driven to RE-OPEN NY, of course … but this small Biz Owner is waiting for Phase 2 June 2020

Sure there are many businesses and services that can now relaunch themselves in a safe manner, but are the numbers of COVID-19 cases still a little too high in Rochester, Monroe County for your liking? I am not getting into politics or a numbers game here, I’m just a small business owner with a small and mighty Team of 4 who are anxious to re-open but thinking it may be too soon to tell. So we are going to rest our weary retail bones for another couple weeks to see how the Phase 1 gradual reopening plan for curbside retail responds to Phase 1.

With all the recommended CDC protocol in place masks, sanitizer, gloves available, limited # of shoppers in store protocol all in place, Team Panache will be turn key ready for Phase 2 when that date is announced in June. Until then, PLEASE Social Distance, wash your hands A LOT, and wear a mask to respect others.

Thanks for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!

FASHION FIRST ADVICE

 

