Fashion First: COVID- REOPEN PHASE 1 & 2

Locally Driven to RE-OPEN NY, of course … but this small Biz Owner is waiting for Phase 2 June 2020

Sure there are many businesses and services that can now relaunch themselves in a safe manner, but are the numbers of COVID-19 cases still a little too high in Rochester, Monroe County for your liking? I am not getting into politics or a numbers game here, I’m just a small business owner with a small and mighty Team of 4 who are anxious to re-open but thinking it may be too soon to tell. So we are going to rest our weary retail bones for another couple weeks to see how the Phase 1 gradual reopening plan for curbside retail responds to Phase 1.

With all the recommended CDC protocol in place masks, sanitizer, gloves available, limited # of shoppers in store protocol all in place, Team Panache will be turn key ready for Phase 2 when that date is announced in June. Until then, PLEASE Social Distance, wash your hands A LOT, and wear a mask to respect others.

Thanks for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!