Fashion First December 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Aging? Who Me?
Crows Feet, Laugh Lines, Frown Lines whatever you want to call those uninvited lines on your forehead, eyes and smile area, today is the day to start addressing them.  Wrinklescan have causes that aren’t due to an underlying disease. Examples include age, a long time spent in the water, history of chronic sun exposure, or weight loss.  Having been in the Makeup and Skincare industry for a fair amount of time, I can only tell you that early skincare before the aging process really starts doing its damage is key!  Facials, serums, day moisturizer with SPF and a rich emollient night cream are your best weapons. 
 
There is always Botox, Fillers and Collagen injections are also favorite options for those of you interested in fighting the aging process.  I can’t stress enough the sooner you begin a skincare regime the more likely you will love yourself.
If you want to laugh your heart out and get a few life lessons, read quotes by hilarious and inspiring Phyllis Diller.  My favorite is…
Thanks for living life with Style & Flair … and a great BIG Perfectly Panache Smile!!!

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

