Fashion First December 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021
Aging? Who Me?
Crows Feet, Laugh Lines, Frown Lines whatever you want to call those uninvited lines on your forehead, eyes and smile area, today is the day to start addressing them. Wrinklescan have causes that aren’t due to an underlying disease. Examples include age, a long time spent in the water, history of chronic sun exposure, or weight loss. Having been in the Makeup and Skincare industry for a fair amount of time, I can only tell you that early skincare before the aging process really starts doing its damage is key! Facials, serums, day moisturizer with SPF and a rich emollient night cream are your best weapons.
There is always Botox, Fillers and Collagen injections are also favorite options for those of you interested in fighting the aging process. I can’t stress enough the sooner you begin a skincare regime the more likely you will love yourself.
If you want to laugh your heart out and get a few life lessons, read quotes by hilarious and inspiring Phyllis Diller. My favorite is…
Thanks for living life with Style & Flair … and a great BIG Perfectly Panache Smile!!!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application