Fashion First: December 3, 2020 Ready to Shop…in Person

Don’t become “The Lonely One Click Shopper”. Do you miss the adrenaline rush of in-person shopping?

Ready to go out, dress up, buy fancy things again? Do your research and follow the safety rules. There are still lots and lots of small businesses allowed to remain OPEN still offering that good old Customer Service for you this Holiday Season.

I know one thing for sure, people are really looking for value, quality and timeless pieces now. So instead of mindlessly buying multiple “fast fashion” pieces now referred to by many as the “Lonely ONE CLICK purchase”, make your list, wear your mask, and SHOP LOCAL! I get the feeling the focus will be on owning a couple of really good things that will transcend trends. But human beings are creatures of comfort, they like routine and are eager to go back to the way they lived; so I don’t think the new normal can be pushed upon humans just yet.

The only new normal will be that you will be wearing masks a lot longer, but in terms of the way people dress and shop, it will go back to the ‘old’ normal.

Shop with Style & Flair in person with Panache!!!