Fashion First Digital Fashion Show

Celebration of the Magic, Whimsy, and Fantasy of Fashion is back! It may be digital and created with Marionettes and Barbie like figures, but you can be sure social distancing is happening in the Fashion World locally and abroad.

Many Fashion Runway Fundraisers have been cancelled for the 2020 Year leaving non-for profits playing catch up with their funding, it also leaves a huge void in the lives of the small fashion boutiques that orchestrate these Runways of Fashion Desire. In Addition, the Rochester Fashion Family that adorns the many catwalks have also missed out on the comradery that goes along with each and every Fashion Show that is presented.

There are no more Runway hair appointments, no more makeup appointments, manicures, fittings and anticipated purchases from the Runway Show Styles. So if you have ever attended any of the following Local Fashion Shows that my boutique Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment has participated in for 10 years: Toast To Hope for Pluta Cancer Center, Sisters For A Better Black Community, Mad Hatter Tea Party for Child First Network, Webster Comfort Care, my favorite week long event Fashion Week of Rochester for The Center for Youth and numerous local Country Club Events, please remember to make a contribution to these local charities.

Since the runways are temporarily on pause, remember to visit each and every local small fashion boutique: BECOME A REGULAR * SHOP LOCAL *SHOP SMALL BUSINESS Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!