Fashion First Dresses and Wedding Season

It’s prime Wedding Season and Floral Dresses are still the go-to choice for for late summer fall celebrations. It’s prime Wedding Season and Floral Dresses are still the go-to choice for for late summer fall celebrations.

I thought maybe the floral trend would go away sooner in early summer. Thank goodness I was wrong, because the racks of late summer and early fall merchandise are still full and a favorite choice for many are still floral dresses of any length.

My favorite four letter word is S*A*L*E and many dresses we have at Panache are now on sale Why? Because the cashmere and wool garments are filling the racks and customers are eager to buy for our next season. Sweater weather is just around the corner!