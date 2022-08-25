Fashion First Dresses and Wedding Season

Thursday, August 25, 2022
It’s prime Wedding Season and Floral Dresses are still the go-to choice for for late summer fall celebrations.
I thought maybe the floral trend would go away sooner in early summer. Thank goodness I was wrong, because the racks of late summer and early fall merchandise are still full and a favorite choice for many are still floral dresses of any length.
My favorite four letter word is S*A*L*E and many dresses we have at Panache are now on sale Why? Because the cashmere and wool garments are filling the racks and customers are eager to buy for our next season. Sweater weather is just around the corner!
So say YES to the Wedding invitation and YES to the Floral Dress…make it floral and feminine. Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application