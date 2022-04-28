Fashion First Dressing Center Stage & The Runway

Spring…aaahhhhhhh!!!

I love Live Theater! I love Fashion! So when the local Rochester organizations or non-for profit organizations ask me to be involved, of course I respond “YES”!

I once was part of a cast for a Fringe Festival Play at Blackfriars Theatre written by a local playwright, Candide Carrasco. For me it was a one and done experience. It was amazing but I have truly checked that off my bucket list, it actually wasn’t on my bucket list but I’m glad I have the memory of such and incredible experience wit extraordinary people (they were all real actors).

That doesn’t stop me from agreeing to “costume” future actors for plays by this particular playwright. With his smooth and romantic French accent it’s difficult to say no! Tonight is the opening performance of “NOBODY LIVES IN 6C: at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Winton Place Mall.

For ticket information for: NOBODY LIVES IN 6C