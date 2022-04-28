Fashion First Dressing Center Stage & The Runway

Thursday, April 28, 2022
Spring…aaahhhhhhh!!!
I love Live Theater! I love Fashion! So when the local Rochester organizations or non-for profit organizations ask me to be involved, of course I respond “YES”!
I once was part of a cast for a Fringe Festival Play at Blackfriars Theatre written by a local playwright, Candide Carrasco. For me it was a one and done experience. It was amazing but I have truly checked that off my bucket list, it actually wasn’t on my bucket list but I’m glad I have the memory of such and incredible experience wit extraordinary people (they were all real actors).
That doesn’t stop me from agreeing to “costume” future actors for plays by this particular playwright. With his smooth and romantic French accent it’s difficult to say no! Tonight is the opening performance of “NOBODY LIVES IN 6C: at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Winton Place Mall.
For ticket information for: NOBODY LIVES IN 6C
Panache will also be adorning the OPEN AIR RUNWAY at the Rochester Public Market. More details to follow on that one but the outdoor summer fashion season is going to sizzle with Style & Flair with Panache!!!
panacheconsignboutique.com
#panachevintage3 #panachehome
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application