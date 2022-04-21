Fashion First Earth Day

Thursday, April 21, 2022
The Earth Is What We All Have In Common
What are you doing to care for what we are leaving for our children and grandchildren?
FASHION FACTS:
Take a simple T-Shirt for example, it takes 2720 liters of water to produce just one T-Shirt. That’s how much water we normally consume over a 3 year period.
$127 million in clothing winds up in our landfills each year sometimes being worn only once. Our Earth needs Resale!
SAVE AT HOME:
Switching to LED lighting in your office and home
Laundry: PODS vs. Pouring out of Economy Size Jugs of liquid detergent
EARTH DAY FASHION EVENT:
Live a sustainable lifestyle with Style & Flair…with Panache!
