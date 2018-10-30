Fashion First: Essential Oils

On The Air:
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 31st, 2018

How essential are Essential Oils…they aren’t just useful for their scents alone.

While using an essential oil in a diffuser is a great way to de-stress, some of these natural potions should be considered as candidates for your a healthy hair care routine. Whether you’re seeing a few too many grays, suffer from dandruff or would like to stimulate hair growth, essential oils can be a great help.

Keep in mind that essential oils need to be added to a shampoo, conditioner or a carrier oil (like olive or grape seed oil). In this way, they can be massaged into your scalp or hair shaft to work their magic.

My Top 3 favorites:

1. Slow the signs of aging hair : Rosemary Essential Oil

2.Itchy Scalp: Eucalyptus Oil
 
3. Stimulate Hair growth: Peppermint Oil

