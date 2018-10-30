Fashion First: Essential Oils

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, October 31st, 2018
How essential are Essential Oils…they aren’t just useful for their scents alone.
While using an essential oil in a diffuser is a great way to de-stress, some of these natural potions should be considered as candidates for your a healthy hair care routine. Whether you’re seeing a few too many grays, suffer from dandruff or would like to stimulate hair growth, essential oils can be a great help.
Keep in mind that essential oils need to be added to a shampoo, conditioner or a carrier oil (like olive or grape seed oil). In this way, they can be massaged into your scalp or hair shaft to work their magic.
My Top 3 favorites:
1. Slow the signs of aging hair : Rosemary Essential Oil
