On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First Estate Sale LOVE Sustainable Living

Thursday, September 10th, 2020

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

You won’t want to miss this!  When a Fashionable Friend asked me to help with her Estate Sale liquidation…I said “hmmmmm” …after a little encouragement and the following thoughts *** Nothing is more discouraging than a missed opportunity, don’t spend so much time trying to choose the perfect opportunity that you miss the right opportunity.  SO I am taking another leap of faith!  I said “YES”  Pray for me!!!
You don’t know until you try…

TWO-DAY ESTATE SALE with Panache by Joan E. Lincoln

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED. NO ENTRY WITHOUT!*Limited Shoppers at a time with a numbering system.

Saturday, September 12th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, September 13th, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm 

Philanthropy at work *** 50% of all sales will be donated to Rochester Regional Health.

MacKenzie-Childs Galore;  Rare Turtle Table, Chairs, Tuffets large and small signed by Victoria & Richard, the Original owners of MacKenzie-Childs!  6 Teak Slate Outside chaise laounge chairs, a complete Playground Set, Sleigh Bed Frame, 2 matching Leather Sofas, 2 matching Leather Chairs, Stickley Dining-Room Table and Chairs, Home Decor, Garden Cast Iron Planters and Yard Embellishments, Ethan Allen Wicker Glasstop round exterior dining table and chairs and Sofa with new yellow and white sunbrella cushions, and umbrellas,  a Viking Gas Grill ….  AND MORE!

https://www.estatesales.net/NY/Webster/14580/2649717

Thanks for living life with Panache…See you at The Waters Edge

Joan E. Lincoln

Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Posh Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First

585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)

Hours:
Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm
Saturday 10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday

 

Leave a Reply