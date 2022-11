Fashion First/ Every Day is a Runway in DARK AUTUMN Hues – November 3, 2022

After meeting Kerry, I purchased a gift certificate for a personal color analysis for a dear friend. She discovered that she was a Cool Winter and became so immersed in her jewel tone colors and icy cool look was so enthusiastic about her experience that I decided that I needed to have mine done too!

How has it changed your life?

Being in the retail industry surrounded by clothing and home furnishing all day, my color wheel has helped me define and refine my palette in my closet and what colors I surround myself with in my home. In my multi level home, I refer to my family room as the neutral room and my living and dining rooms as my soothing rooms. Both decorated from the neutral pages on my color wheel but at a different degrees. I love them both.

In what ways has it changed the way you approach your business?

Having the knowledge of my own color story, I continue to promote the need for wearing the correct colors to my clients. I encourage daily they too treat themselves to a color analysis to better understand what colors they should be wearing! It’s fascinating when a client returns with their wheel in hand and shops more confidently.

What has been the biggest challenge?

I’ve found the biggest challenge is to not wear black as much as I used to. The fashion industry promotes black as it is easy to produce and has many myths associated with making everyone looks slimmer. While that can be the case for some like my friend above, for many including me the browns of my hair and eyes make a better neutral. While I do have a softer, warm black on my color I try to blend it with the earthy browns as much as I can…but some days, I just can’t break this one color rule!

Any interesting things happen while you were wearing your colors?

Oh Baby you bet! When the color and the style is on point so are the compliments! There’s a big difference when someone likes your sweater compared to when they say “you look amazing today!”

What was the biggest surprise?

When I took my color wheel and dove into my closet some of my most favorite pieces of clothing were a perfect match. So I guess sometimes, not always, we already know what colors we should be wearing…then there is all the black in my closet that I just can’t let go of!

Tell me about your favorite color in your palette.

OLIVE and Aubergine all day long!!!!

Tell me about your closet

Boho Chic, Artsy, Romantic and Multi layer draping pieces. Then there are the cowboy boots, jeans with lots and lots of Dusters!!!!