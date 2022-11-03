Fashion First/ Every Day is a Runway in DARK AUTUMN Hues – November 3, 2022

I have collaborated with Joan for years. In the decades since I opened my first studio in Pittsford, NY around the corner from a fabulous boutique she managed, she has become Rochester’s leader on all things involving fashion and style.

We share a passion for empowering women to be their best by making style affordable and accessible while lessening the impact of the fashion industry on the environment. We also share an affinity for a feminine Romantic Style and so I gravitate towards Joan’s look.

Read more about Joan’s eclectic and expansive contribution to helping women in this month’s colorful lives blog.

My journey through the fashion and image industry has offered me a host of extraordinary introductions, adventures, and accomplishments beginning in 1978 when I was voted “Best Dressed” for my Waterloo High School Yearbook.

I started my retail career managing local The Limited, Inc. stores and moved over to running upscale niche boutiques. In the 80’s and 90’s, I also modeled on local runways and had many gigs with large corporations like Kodak, Bausch & Lomb and Xerox. Then, stepping from in front of the lens to behind it I spent a decade as a Makeup Artist working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics. I was blessed with a reputation that allowed me to become a sought-after makeup artist in the region for decades.