Fashion First: EYELID HANGOVER REMEDIES

Thursday, January 27, 2022
…aahhhh Instagram! The Makeup and Beauty tutorials are endless! As a former makeup artist it’s in my blood to continue to watch and be entertained. Also trying to stay relevant in to my 60’s. Now let’s talk Eyelids!
#1 A new product promises to take care of the hooded, droopy, or saggy eyelids problems without undergoing more invasive methods. There are numerous products that consist of corrective strips that instantly contour the eyelid for a more contoured, youthful, and natural look. Strips can be 6 mm in size and are said to provide the ideal lift. They can be used both every day or when trying to achieve a dramatic look for any special occasion.
#2 Single Face and Neck Lift tape which promises to lift the eyes skyward from the corners. I am told some cleverly applied tape can lift and elongate the upper eyelid.
#3 Then you have “lifts” — a band you pin into your hair after applying the tape to just the right place in your hairline to pull the sagging eyelid — threading the bands carefully through the hole in the tapes, then remove the backing paper once you are happy, before sticking it down completely and covering it with your own hair.
I am a firm believer that early use of proper skincare will deliver a more natural aging process. But for those who need to look 40 at 60, choose your treatment carefully!
Remember: Nothing lasts forever!
Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application