Fashion First: EYELID HANGOVER REMEDIES

#2 Single Face and Neck Lift tape which promises to lift the eyes skyward from the corners. I am told some cleverly applied tape can lift and elongate the upper eyelid.

#3 Then you have “lifts” — a band you pin into your hair after applying the tape to just the right place in your hairline to pull the sagging eyelid — threading the bands carefully through the hole in the tapes, then remove the backing paper once you are happy, before sticking it down completely and covering it with your own hair.

I am a firm believer that early use of proper skincare will deliver a more natural aging process. But for those who need to look 40 at 60, choose your treatment carefully!