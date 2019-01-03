Fashion First: Fanny Packs & Neon

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, January 3rd, 2018
Also known as ‘fanny packs’ or ‘bum bags,’ depending which side of the Atlantic you’re on, this was another Nineties staple that enjoyed a mainstream revival this year. Previously the chosen accessory of socks-and-sandals tourists with legs so unaccustomed to the sunshine that they could blind small children, the belt bag somehow came back and became the marker of bleeding-edge trend makers including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Granted, they often eschewed the favored straight-around-the-waist method of wearing them to sling them across themselves like a crossbody bag, but still, we’re not sure anyone would’ve predicted the humble fanny pack would enjoy such a huge comeback .
Grab those highlighters! Neon yellow-green hues have swept the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 runways, evoking glowing Lite-Brite pegs and adding a touch of optimism and fun. While neon has long worked for street and athletic-wear, what’s new is how it’s now showing up on everything from gowns, ruched dresses and dramatic wraps to plastic shoes and leather handbags.
The new trends certainly evokes the 80s, but they also look entirely fresh for 2019.
Live life with style & flair…with Panache
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE