Fashion First: Fanny Packs & Neon

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Also known as ‘fanny packs’ or ‘bum bags,’ depending which side of the Atlantic you’re on, this was another Nineties staple that enjoyed a mainstream revival this year. Previously the chosen accessory of socks-and-sandals tourists with legs so unaccustomed to the sunshine that they could blind small children, the belt bag somehow came back and became the marker of bleeding-edge trend makers including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Granted, they often eschewed the favored straight-around-the-waist method of wearing them to sling them across themselves like a crossbody bag, but still, we’re not sure anyone would’ve predicted the humble fanny pack would enjoy such a huge comeback .

Grab those highlighters! Neon yellow-green hues have swept the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 runways, evoking glowing Lite-Brite pegs and adding a touch of optimism and fun. While neon has long worked for street and athletic-wear, what’s new is how it’s now showing up on everything from gowns, ruched dresses and dramatic wraps to plastic shoes and leather handbags.