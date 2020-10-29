Fashion First: Fashion Nostalgia FALL 2020

American Modern Heritage… vintage is newly chic!!!

Fashion trends are undoubtedly floundering. With a question mark hanging over everything from when to reopen warehouses to Fashion Week, it perhaps comes as no surprise that fashion has taken a moment to reflect and delve into its own memory box, looking for inspiration on how to adapt to a new era.

Fashion creatives have been forced to abandon the usual constant cycle of reinvention and seek new (well, old) solutions.