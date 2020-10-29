Fashion First: Fashion Nostalgia FALL 2020

Thursday, October 29, 2020
American Modern Heritage… vintage is newly chic!!!
Fashion trends are undoubtedly floundering. With a question mark hanging over everything from when to reopen warehouses to Fashion Week, it perhaps comes as no surprise that fashion has taken a moment to reflect and delve into its own memory box, looking for inspiration on how to adapt to a new era.
Fashion creatives have been forced to abandon the usual constant cycle of reinvention and seek new (well, old) solutions.
Whether it’s fashion publications, your friends or celebrities posting throwback images, nostalgic content comprises a big portion of what resonates with viewers these days. It’s like comfort food. Here’s an image from my first ever modeling shoot-circa 1983. (I do miss that waistline)
So go ahead and “pop” that collar, wear that button oxford under a rolled sleeve blazer. Don’t be afraid to roll your jean cuffs and don a penny loafer. Remember, Preppy was popular for much longer a season than most trends over the last decade were. Embrace sustainable fashion and living, enjoy what memory lane (runway) has to offer.
Fashion Nostalgia may be your favorite trend yet – I know it’s mine!!! Wear it with Style & Fair with Panache!!!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application