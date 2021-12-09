Fashion First / Fashion Tips from Tik-Tok to the Runway

I have been getting my fashion tips for the most luxurious runways for decades but TikTok seems to be the new arena for the most up-to-the minute fashions trends.

It’s been a difficult year for us skinny jeans lovers. Recently, TikTok , Gen Z’s go-to platform declared skinny jeans are out, alongside side-parts and the laugh cry emoji (who knew?). Since realizing these proclamations, it has left many millennials and other fashionistas wondering, “What do I wear now?” My suggestion: part of the Boomer Generation (1946-1964) is balloon jeans, also known as bubble and barrel pants. They’re loose, like the straight-leg styles that Gen Z approves of, but also boast a millennial-approved high-waist and tighter ankle hem. Hmmm. could it be that we “ALL” agree on something?