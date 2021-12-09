Fashion First / Fashion Tips from Tik-Tok to the Runway

Thursday, December 9, 2021
I have been getting my fashion tips for the most luxurious runways for decades but TikTok seems to be the new arena for the most up-to-the minute fashions trends.
It’s been a difficult year for us skinny jeans lovers. Recently, TikTok , Gen Z’s go-to platform declared skinny jeans are out, alongside side-parts and the laugh cry emoji (who knew?). Since realizing these proclamations, it has left many millennials and other fashionistas wondering, “What do I wear now?” My suggestion: part of the Boomer Generation (1946-1964) is balloon jeans, also known as bubble and barrel pants. They’re loose, like the straight-leg styles that Gen Z approves of, but also boast a millennial-approved high-waist and tighter ankle hem. Hmmm. could it be that we “ALL” agree on something?
Even if you don’t base your wardrobe off what’s cool on TikTok, you have to admit: After almost two years of sweatpants, athleisure, and work from home comfort, performing the ever-seductive jumping-and-pulling dance to put on a pair of jeans so tight they might as well be leggings sounds less and less appealing. Why not embrace styles like full leg-baggy jeans and cargo parachute pant styles. Trust me these styles will not make your legs feel like they are trapped in sausage casings but make you “on trend” with style and comfort!
Thanks for living life with Style & Flair … and a great BIG Perfectly Panache Smile!!!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application